Putnam Investments LLC Buys 212,002 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,002 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.10% of Valero Energy worth $322,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $22,308,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.92. 41,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.