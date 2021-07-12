Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 525 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.50 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

