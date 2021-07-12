Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,094 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

