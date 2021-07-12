Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,246 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

