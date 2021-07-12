Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,834 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

