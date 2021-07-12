Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,218 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $584.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $289.95 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $577.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

