Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

