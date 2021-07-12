Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.