Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £177.06 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £177.06 ($231.33).

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of £207.06 ($270.53).

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,473.66. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

