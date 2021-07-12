Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,393 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

