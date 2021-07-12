Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 20,800 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 178.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $206.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

