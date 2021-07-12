ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

