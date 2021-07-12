Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $12.36 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.36 or 0.00037279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $203.25 million and $4.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

