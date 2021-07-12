Profund Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $153.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.