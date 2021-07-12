Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

