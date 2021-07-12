Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $63.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

