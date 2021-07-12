Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $130.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

