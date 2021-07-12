Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.52 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

