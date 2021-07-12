Profund Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $673.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $694.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $471.19 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.