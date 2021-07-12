Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

