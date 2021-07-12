Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Professional by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.