ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRA. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

