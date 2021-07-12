Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. 84,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $100.97 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

