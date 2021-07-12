Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 141 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

