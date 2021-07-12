Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,521.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

