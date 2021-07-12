Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.29. 239,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,023,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.