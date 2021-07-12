Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,284. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.