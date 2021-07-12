Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded down $15.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,704.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

