Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 2,489 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. 47,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

