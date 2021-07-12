Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 90,768 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,365,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.80. 100,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

