Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.37 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,987,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,021,567 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,374,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,794,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 897,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,664,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

