Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.95 Billion Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,735,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.43% of American International Group worth $2,945,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American International Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,188,000 after acquiring an additional 582,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $47.14. 51,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

