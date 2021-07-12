Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.