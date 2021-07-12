Polkadex 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $599,710.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00029024 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $599,710.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00116409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00162474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.56 or 0.99822341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00971165 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

