Polis Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Polis has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $252.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001293 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.53 or 0.01500308 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

