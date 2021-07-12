Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 204,634 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,634 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $57,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.18. 33,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

