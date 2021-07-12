Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 1,777,377 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,777,377 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $163,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $7,970,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. 1,267,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,664,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

