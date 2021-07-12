Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 130,881 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,881 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $76,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.79. 137,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

