Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,240 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.30% of Applied Materials worth $371,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.64. 162,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

