Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $64.41 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Molina Healthcare worth $64,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,378. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

