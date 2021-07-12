Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $129,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,720. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

