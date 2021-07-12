Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 167,966 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,966 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises about 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $186,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,626,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 128,524 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,052 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,427. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.53. 10,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

