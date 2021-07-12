Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $376.42 million and $772,207.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00323500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00131522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00177850 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,013,742 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

