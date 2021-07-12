Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $224.52 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.81. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

