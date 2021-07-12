Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

