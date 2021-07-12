Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATC. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.