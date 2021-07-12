Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 600 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

