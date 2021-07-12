Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.