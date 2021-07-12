Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
