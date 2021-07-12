Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0045 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00383398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.51 or 0.01708375 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,269,399 coins and its circulating supply is 429,008,963 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

