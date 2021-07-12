PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00116782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00162594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.38 or 1.00177031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00976137 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

